Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.37. The stock had a trading volume of 565,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,876. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day moving average is $267.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $288.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.