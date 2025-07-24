SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

DFAS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 597,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,962. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

