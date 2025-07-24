Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for OLED Earnings

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.67. 22,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,993. Universal Display has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 44.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

