Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

