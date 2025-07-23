The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.