Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,328,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,919,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,013,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,080,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8%

AMAT stock opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $221.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

