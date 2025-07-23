Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lowered by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

