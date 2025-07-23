SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $549.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $585.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

