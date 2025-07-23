iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.6% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

