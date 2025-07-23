Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 364 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.74. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.13 and a 200-day moving average of $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

