Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $432.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.02 and its 200-day moving average is $391.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $437.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

