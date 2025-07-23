Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Robert W. Baird

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $547.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna set a $540.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $563.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $569.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average of $487.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

