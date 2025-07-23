Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $313,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.