IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

