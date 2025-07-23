Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

