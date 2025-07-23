Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.