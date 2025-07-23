Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Gunter Waldner Purchases 93,117 Shares

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner purchased 93,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,692.23 ($23,918.12).

Gunter Waldner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Gunter Waldner bought 146,236 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,784.84 ($37,562.31).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Gunter Waldner purchased 177,501 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,725.19 ($45,593.06).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Gunter Waldner bought 436,627 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £82,959.13 ($112,152.40).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gunter Waldner acquired 4,444,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £933,333.24 ($1,261,772.66).

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The company has a market cap of £131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.84. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.50 ($0.45).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

