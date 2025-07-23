Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lycos Energy from C$2.80 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

LCX stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a market cap of C$67.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Lycos Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.42.

About Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

