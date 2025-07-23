Q2 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Issued By Desjardins

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

