S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

