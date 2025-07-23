Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at $167,502,735. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

