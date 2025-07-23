Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

EXPE opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,839,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

