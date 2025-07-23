TSE:PMZ Q2 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

