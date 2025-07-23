Tim Jones Sells 89,571 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones sold 89,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.20), for a total value of £146,000.73 ($197,378.30).
Carr’s Group Stock Up 3.9%
LON CARR opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.66. The company has a market capitalization of £141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.19).
Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.
Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.
