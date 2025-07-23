Tim Jones Sells 89,571 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones sold 89,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.20), for a total value of £146,000.73 ($197,378.30).

Carr’s Group Stock Up 3.9%

LON CARR opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.66. The company has a market capitalization of £141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.