Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Crescent Biopharma Stock Down 1.2%

About Crescent Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $13.04 on Friday. Crescent Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

