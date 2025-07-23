Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Merus Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Merus stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Merus by 955.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

