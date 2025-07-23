Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

ZVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

ZVRA stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.