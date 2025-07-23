Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $152,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
