Lowery Thomas LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of SPYV opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
