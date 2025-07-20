BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $195.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.