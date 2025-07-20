Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is BKM Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.15. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

