Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 5.1%

Netflix stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,061.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

