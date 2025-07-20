Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJK opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

