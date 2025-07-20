Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,075,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,137,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.