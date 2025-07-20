Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

