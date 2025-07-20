North Forty Two & Co. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

North Forty Two & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $448.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

