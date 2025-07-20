McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.81. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

