Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 250,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,140,000 after purchasing an additional 137,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

