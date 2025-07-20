Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of very small, low-priced companies—often micro- or nano-cap issues—that trade in thin volume and attract speculative interest. Because they’re lightly regulated and easily manipulated, toy stocks tend to exhibit extreme price swings and carry elevated risk. Investors in these issues seek outsized returns but must be prepared for rapid losses and illiquid markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $950.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,122. The company has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $982.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,130,848. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.18. 3,170,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

