Wells Fargo & Company Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $108.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CF. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of CF opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

