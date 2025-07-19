Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Director Penny Herscher Sells 2,046 Shares

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Penny Herscher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Penny Herscher sold 682 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,050.00.
Penguin Solutions Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $24.43 on Friday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penguin Solutions
About Penguin Solutions
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.