Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 19,987 Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SM Energy Company has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.16.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

