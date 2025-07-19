Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of Newmark Group worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

