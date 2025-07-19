Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $52,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242,468 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

