Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

