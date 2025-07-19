Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.33% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 342.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,373,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.