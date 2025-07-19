Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Position Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Costamare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Costamare by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costamare

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.