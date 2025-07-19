Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 447 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.37% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,390.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14,805.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. Wall Street Zen cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,426.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $62,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,448.80. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock valued at $296,507. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of -189.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -172.97%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

