Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

