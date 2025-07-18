Whittier Trust Co. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $176.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

